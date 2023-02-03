EA Motive developers have released Dead Space Remake Patch 1.04 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. According to the official notes, the update should improve stability and performance, as well as solve various more and less known problems.

In particular, among the flaws resolved some lag and stuttering problems are mentioned, as well as some related to the UI that is not better specified. Here are the notes shared by the UpdateCrazy portal, translated:

Improve your performance

Fixed some UI issues

Fixed various stuttering and lag issues

Fix for general stability

Other minor fixes

Previously, Dead Space Remake Patch 1.03 on PS5 fixed some graphical issues related to VRS (Variable Rate Shading), while on PC an option was added to disable it altogether, since apparently it could also cause problems for this platform.

Meanwhile, EA Motive is evaluating ideas for a sequel or a new remake of Dead Space, because the studio intends to continue to explore the world.