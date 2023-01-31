Overnight EA Motive released the Patch 1.003 Of Dead Space Remake for PS5 and the PC version of Steam which fixes graphical issues that have been present in the game since launch.

The update was announced by the EA Help Twitter profile, from which we learn that it solves some graphical problems. Among these there is also a bug on PS5 relating to the use of VRS (Variable Rate Shading) which caused problems in graphic terms, which we talked about in a previous news item.

Dead Space Remake Patch 1.003, according to the notes shared by the UpdateCrazy portal, fixes performance issues on PS5, unspecified graphical issues for all versions and some minor bugs. Also, as promised by the EA Motive team, anoption to disable VRSwhich apparently could also create problems for this platform.

The patch as previously mentioned is now only available on PS5, where it weighs 257MB according to PlayStation Game Size, and Steam. As for the Xbox Series X|S and PC version via EA App, the next update will be released next week or even earlier.