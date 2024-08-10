The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount on a copy of Dead Space RemakeThe horror game is now on sale at -63% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price for Dead Space it’s €79.99, although obviously the average price is now lower. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What Dead Space offers
This remake takes up the original game for PS3 and Xbox 360 and recreates it with completely new graphics, which exploit the power of modern gaming platforms. Not only have the polygonal models, textures and all the effects been recreated from scratch, but in this version the voice acting has been added to Isaac, who in the first iteration was mute (the voice acting arrived from Dead Space 2 onwards).
The Dead Space remake also features a series of improvements to game mechanicswith a series of additions that had appeared in the saga only starting from the second chapter, so as to respect and at the same time elevate the original work.
