The month of January is passing too quickly, and that means that the remake of dead space, a game that has become one of the most anticipated by fans of space terror. And its news have made users obsessed with seeing each new advance that is launched on the networks.

To continue generating hype among people, Electronic Arts has released a new video that will prepare us for the official launch, in which they show us cinematic parts as well as some gameplay. It is worth commenting that the graphics look glorious and worthy of being called something that runs on the new generation of consoles.

Take a peek:

This is the synopsis of the game according to Electronic Arts:

Get ready to unravel a chilling mystery in the darkest depths of space. When Isaac Clarke traveled with the USG Kellion to repair the USG Ishimura mining ship, he had little idea that what seemed like a routine mission would turn into a nightmare. What did the crew of the Ishimura discover in the dark? What happened to them? And what does all this imply for the future of humanity?

Remember the game is released next January 27th to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Since I don’t really like horror video games, I’ve never tried Dead Space first hand, I’ve only seen some videos on the networks. However, with how beautiful this remake is looking, I think it’s time to give it a chance even though I know I’ll have a heart attack in the process.