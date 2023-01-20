The remake of Dead Space will propose various innovations compared to the base game, both in terms of content and techniques. The trophy/achievement list will also include new trophies and basically pay off Impossible to get all trophies/achievements in one game.

In this news, we specify, There is no plot spoiler, only general considerations on the Dead Space trophy list. The remake will include well-known trophies, such as those related to completing the various game chapters and some challenges such as obtaining all weapons and eliminating 30 enemies with each of them.

However, there is a novelty in the remake of Dead Space: the New Game + mode, which will then require you to complete the adventure a second time. Furthermore, there is always the challenge that asks you to complete the game using only the Plasma Cutter, or the basic weapon: for some players it could be quite a challenge. We also remember that there is a trophy that asks you to finish the adventure on the maximum difficulty.

Dead Space Remake therefore it does not decrease the difficulty level for the Platinum/1000G and indeed widens the challenge with the need to complete the game a second time. However, considering that the adventure doesn’t last too long (especially compared to many games of these years that aim for dozens and dozens of hours), tackling the New Game + shouldn’t be an exaggerated effort for those who want 100%.

Finally, we point out that pre-loads are now available on Xbox Series X | S.