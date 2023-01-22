Dead Space Remake is reportedly so scary, even members of the development team are struggling to play it.

In an interview with PLAY magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+), technical director David Robillard admitted that they struggled to play it at night with headphones because “it’s just too fu*king scary”.

“When I’m playing it at night, I can’t play it with headphones. It’s just too fu*king scary,” Robillard said. “Just the amount of realism and, again, atmosphere. Not just visually, right? In the way we handle sound, ambience, effects, having systems that will try to spook you.

“These things, you know, could have been done [on PS4]but not to the level we’re doing them today,” they added. “And they really add a lot to this sort of genre and make the whole kind of experience come together even more.”

ICYMI, legendary film director John Carpenter has suggested that a Dead Space movie project is currently in development. The Halloween helmer has previously spoken of his interest in him in making a Dead Space film-and has now said that a project to get the survival horror franchise on the big screen is now in progress, albeit not with him attached.

“I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games,” Carpenter said at the time. “I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it? ‘”

