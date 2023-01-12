The Dead Space Remake launch trailer is finally online. In just under two minutes of video we can admire further details of this new version of the title released in 2008.

In addition to a shot that allows us to finally see the next-gen face of the protagonistIsaac Clarke, we can take a look at the game setting: there are in fact scenes from fighting inside and outside the spaceships. The trailer shows us some pivotal characters in the story, including Nicoleand numerous necromorphs.

The short trailer ends with the words “Humanity ends here” and a reminder of the release date, scheduled for January 27 this year. We remind you that it is possible to pre-order the title from GameTekk and that this will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X / S (it will in fact be exclusive for next gen consoles) and PC. The game will be available in three versions: Standard, Digital Deluxe (which includes in-game gear) and Collector’s Edition (which, among other things, includes a life-size, wearable replica of the iconic helmet of Isaac).

Moreover, Reasons also released the fifth installment of the “Inside Dead Space” blog today to talk about the balance between staying true to the original story and adding your own twists where possible. With the title “Story Matters”, the developers have emphasized the need to elevate the solid backbone of an already iconic storyline, to enrich what is already there and to focus on changes in the name of continuity and coherence.