Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios have announced that the remake of Dead Space will be released for PS5, Xbox Series and PC on January 27, 2023. The game is currently in an advanced state of development and it is a complete remake of the title released in 2008 on Xbox 360 and PS3, developed by EA Redwood Shores. It is a third person survival horror set in deep space. He spawned a Wii version titled Dead Space: Extraction and a sequel released in 2011. The remake was made with EA’s Frostbite graphics engine, and will not arrive on previous generation consoles.