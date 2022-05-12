EA Motive shares new details about the setting of its long-awaited horror experience.

Fans of the horror genre have their sights set on Dead Space Remake. The EA Motive project finally has a release date, but its developers have no qualms about continuing to show the improvements around the most characteristic details of the adventure. Several weeks ago, we got goosebumps with in-game sound tweaks that enhance the immersive feel, but this will be supplemented by one art at a time. more realistic and scary.

The new art enhances terror, immersion and the feeling that everything has a meaningEA Motive has prepared a direct to advance some of the details regarding the setting and changes in the depth of the scenariossomething that has been accompanied with a brief gameplay which exemplifies all these tweaks. These enhancements are intended to immerse the user in the Dead Space Remake experience through enhancements focused on terror, immersion and the feeling that each object has a meaning. This leads to the restructuring of some rooms and corridors, which have been adapted to offer a more realistic image of the purpose of these places.

The scenes have been improved with more objects and details that tell a horror storyIn this sense, EA Motive compares a Dead Space Remake work room with those we saw in the original game, which demonstrates the developer’s effort in the setting of his work. Following this line, the authors highlight the inclusion of more medical supplies on stage, which used to be reduced to a few lockers and a microscope, and various retouches that, by themselves, tell a scary story.

But the Dead Space Remake experience isn’t just focused on the rooms we visit, so EA Motive has taken advantage of the broadcast to show off other improvements such as more detailed explosions or objects that act more in keeping with their lack of gravity. All this, as you can imagine, becomes much more Sinister thanks to the team’s work on lighting the title.

Part of the direct has focused on the tweaks around the characters, which includes both isaac clarke like the classics slashers. As for the protagonist, EA Motive has pointed out some adjustments related to his intricate Space suitwhich in this Remake will offer even more polished details focused on its purpose as essential clothing to survive in space.

The body of the Slashers will dismember according to the direction of our shotsBut, although Isaac acts as the main character of the installment, the community has not been slow to express its affection towards the Slashers. These creatures have been improved to offer even more sensations terrifying, which leaves us with a bloodier body and more precise details in his characteristic body. But, beyond improving the graphics of these beings, EA Motive has also made an effort to offer the most realistic confrontation possible.

We are not talking about a more immersive combat or different mechanics, since the developers have wanted to adjust the approach (or, rather, the survival) with the Slashers through a body that reacts better to shots. In this way, we can expect a more adjusted dismemberment to the direction of the bullets, which will cause the pieces of the creature fly more realistically.

As we have already said, all this is observed both in the brief gameplay presented live as well as in the small advances they have taught by way of comparison. Therefore, EA Motive gets us even more excited with a Dead Space Remake that, although it is scheduled to be released for the January 27, 2023 and continues to make several changes to its most characteristic elements, it promises to take full advantage of the power of PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

More about: Dead Space Remake, EA Motive, EA, Terror, Dead Space, Direct and Art.