As promised, EA and Motive released the official launch trailer Of dead space Remake, a video titled “Humanity Ends Here” which makes its contents well understood, between nightmares and tight action.

Anticipated a few days ago by a countdown, the launch trailer for Dead Space Remake has finally arrived and is in excellent shape, as we can see below.

The game has the release date nearingbeing set for January 27, 2023, therefore it is close to being able to return again inside Isaac Clarke’s armor for a general review of the initial nightmare of the series.

Motive worked hard for rebuild completely the graphic layout of the original Dead Space and modify some aspects of the gameplay making them more dynamic, also in line with the progress made by the series in this sense during the subsequent chapters.

The result is therefore a total reinterpretation of the original Dead Space which aims to maintain its strengths, i.e. atmosphere at the highest levels, tension and horror through a wise use of game rhythms, encounters, lights and shadows, but also a renewed game on the front of some dynamics of movement and intuitiveness, as well as obviously with graphics in step with the times.

We therefore look forward to experiencing the evolution of Dead Space firsthand in this remake, also remembering how it turned out to be the most awaited game of January 2023 both for the editorial staff and for the readers of Multiplayer.it.