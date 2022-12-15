EA Motive developers have announced that the remake of Dead Space officially entered gold phase. The remake of the horror adventure starring Isaac Clarke will therefore arrive in stores without delays on the roadmap, with the release date that we remind you is set at January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The announcement came with a post on Twitter, with an attached video and a message in which the developers thank the fans for their support.

For the uninitiated, “gold phase” means that the main development has been completed and that the “gold master” copy is ready to be sent to the owners of the various platforms for all the necessary checks and certifications. Then follows the printing of retail copies and distribution in stores around the world.

The Dead Space remake is a remake of the first game in the Visceral Games series, rebuilt from the ground up by the team at EA Motive. We can therefore expect a graphic sector created from the ground up and in line with current standards, as well as audio and controls. There will also be some small differences from the original, for example the protagonist will talk more, but not too much.

“In Dead Space, Isaac Clarke is an ordinary engineer on a mission to fix a vast and sprawling spaceship, the USG Ishimura, with the aim of finding out what went terribly wrong“, reads the official description of the game. “The ship’s crew have been slaughtered and infected by an alien scourge…and Isaac’s beloved companion, Nicole, is missing somewhere aboard. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the growing horrors of the ship, but also against his own waning sanity.