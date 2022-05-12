Following when Dead Space Remake was postponed by Electronic Artsa release date for the game has been officially announced that will bring back the adventures of the well-known protagonist Isaac in space: we talk about the January 27, 2022.

Certainly excellent news for all fans of the brand who could not wait to find out when the company would finally have the opportunity to release the new game, which after a presentation last year has disappeared slightly from the radar, too. if fortunately, as happened today, there was no lack of presentations aimed at deepening some specific aspects of the remake that will be released next year.

The new presentation video, specifically, shows the way in which the developer has managed to recreate horror atmospheres that will also have the opportunity on the new generation of consoles to be able to scare the fans with the atmospheres to you but creepy of the work, on which Electronic Arts has decided to focus again. You can admire it all below.

For more details on the comma game waiting for news from the company, we take the opportunity to refer you to our dedicated in-depth article in which we talked about the presentation video that showed some news about Dead Space Remake, hoping that before the date release officially set for today, the developer has the opportunity to reveal many details to the fans about the work

At this point, we just have to wait for more news about the experience, hoping that after confirming the release date of Dead Space Remake, due to possible development problems, Electronic Arts will not be able to postpone the experience, and that therefore on the day of January 27, 2022 the fans really have the opportunity to get their hands on the particularly awaited game.