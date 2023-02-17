In Dead Space Remake the developers have included a new type of collectible, namely Fragments of the Brand. These items though are only available in New Game+playable on any difficulty.

There are a total of 12 fragmentshere’s how to get them all.

Fragment 1: on a shelf in the Maintenance Office, during the “Find the Data Card” mission. Right next to the card is the first fragment.

on a shelf in the Maintenance Office, during the “Find the Data Card” mission. Right next to the card is the first fragment. Fragment 2: After clearing the main lab, enter Dr. T. Kyne’s office. Once inside, use telekinesis to move the shelf and find the shard.

After clearing the main lab, enter Dr. T. Kyne’s office. Once inside, use telekinesis to move the shelf and find the shard. Fragment 3: during chapter 3 in the phase where you have to manually activate the engines. Go to the back of Substation 03 to find the fragment.

during chapter 3 in the phase where you have to manually activate the engines. Go to the back of Substation 03 to find the fragment. Fragment 4: come chapter 4 you will have to redirect the current from the electrical systems. Enter the break room on the third floor of the bridge to find the fragment.

come chapter 4 you will have to redirect the current from the electrical systems. Enter the break room on the third floor of the bridge to find the fragment. Fragment 5 and 6: both fragments are hiding in chapter 5, the first is on Dr. C. Mercer’s desk, the second is in the cryostasis area.

both fragments are hiding in chapter 5, the first is on Dr. C. Mercer’s desk, the second is in the cryostasis area. Fragment 7: during chapter 6, on the top shelf of the East Growth Chamber.

during chapter 6, on the top shelf of the East Growth Chamber. Fragment 8: during Chapter 7, after upgrading to security level 3 enter the Mining Champions area, you will find the fragment on a shelf.

during Chapter 7, after upgrading to security level 3 enter the Mining Champions area, you will find the fragment on a shelf. Fragment 9: in chapter 8 you will have to activate the communications system and to do so you will have to face an environmental puzzle, just at that moment you will necessarily notice a Fragment that is floating in a loophole on the left of the communications control panel.

in chapter 8 you will have to activate the communications system and to do so you will have to face an environmental puzzle, just at that moment you will necessarily notice a Fragment that is floating in a loophole on the left of the communications control panel. Fragment 10 and 11: the first one you will find during chapter 10 you will have to destroy some tentacles, open the door of the corridor behind the second tentacle to find the fragment. The second one you will find after destroying the tentacle in the assistant chief’s office.

the first one you will find during chapter 10 you will have to destroy some tentacles, open the door of the corridor behind the second tentacle to find the fragment. The second one you will find after destroying the tentacle in the assistant chief’s office. Fragment 12: When in chapter 11 you have to operate the crane, you will find the fragment on a shelf in the southeast corner of the room.

Once you have obtained the twelve fragments, go into the office of Captain B. Mathius (on the map he is identified as Lieutenant Commander V. Holt), so as to find a table with 12 pedestals arranged above it.

Position the 12 fragments and continue the game naturally, so as to unlock the unpublished alternative ending of the remake.