The development of Dead Space Remake has now come to an end and we can finally say that the game has officially entered gold phasethis means that its publication has been approved by sony And Microsoft and there is nothing left to do but wait for the release date set for January 27, 2023. The developers happily announce it on Twitter, at this point there is no risk of postponement, the game will be released when established on PC and next generation consoles.

Dead Space Remake was announced by Electronic Arts And Motive Studios the July 22, 2021 and is a complete reconstruction of the original title. Looks like the game will make the most of it Frostbite game engine and, combined with the possibilities offered by the latest console releases, it will offer a completely different gaming experience to the one given to us by dead space came out in 2008 on the platforms of the time.

Dead Space Remake has improved the original title in many ways but what the developers seem to be most proud of is the elimination of the long loading previously present between one screen and another. For anyone interested in further details, you can find our article dedicated to the improvements of the remake here. There is just over a month left and we could finally live this new gaming experience on our skin.