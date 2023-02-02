Glen Schofield complimented and thanked the EA Motive team for the care and respect with which he made it Dead Space Remake. For the uninitiated, Schofield is the co-creator of the series, as well as the CEO of Striking Distance, the studio that recently published The Callisto Protocol.

“To all of you who worked on the original, thank you for your contributions in building an amazing game. It has stood the test of time. And to Motive, thank you for your care in faithfully recreating the game. Congratulations,” wrote Schofield, in response to a celebratory post published by his daughter Nicole, who has worked, among other things, as the environmental artist of The Callisto Protocol.

Dead Space Remake

Schofield was the creator and executive producer of the original Dead Space released in 2008. He later left Electronic Arts to found Sledgehammer Games in 2009, a studio owned by Activision Blizzard and which still makes Call of Duty games today. In 2019 he joined Krafton and became the CEO of the new team Striking Distance Studios. The first project of the studio was The Callisto Protocol, released in December 2022 on PC and consoles.

Given the sci-fi survival horror nature set in space, the third person setting and various game mechanics overlapping with Dead Space, the game was compared on several occasions to the remake made by EA Motive released in stores last week, such as in this comparison video.