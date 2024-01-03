The advised price from Amazon it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for Dead Space Remake . The reported discount is 63% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Dead Space: those who die see each other again

Dead Space

Dead Space Remake is the horror game made by Motive and Electronic Arts. This version offers completely recreated graphics to take advantage of modern gaming platforms, but also includes a series of gameplay improvements introduced in the sequels of the original game, along with rethought game sections.

Furthermore, this remake introduces the dubbing for the protagonist, who was silent in the original game and only received a voice in the sequel. It's a third-person horror shooter in which we have to explore a mining ship that has sent a signal for help and has now been invaded by necromorphs, monstrous creatures capable of tearing us to pieces.