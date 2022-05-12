During the live streaming broadcast in these minutes, EA Motive showed not only some of the details of Dead Space Remakebut also announced its official release date.

Well, fans of the game will be able to get their hands on this new version on January 27, 2023. In addition to this, a subsequent full reveal of the game, scheduled for this fall, will also arrive just in time for Halloween.

As stated some time ago, Dead Space Remake will remain faithful to the original game, but it will also have several additions to the story that will make the remake even more complete. During these months the development team has made several changes to the game, thanks also to the feedback from fans who were able to follow the work of the developers.

We remind you that Dead Space Remake will be available from January 27, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.