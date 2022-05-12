Dead Space Remake confirmed its release date through his official Twitter account, and we are sorry to tell you that you will have to wait several months to see it.

With a short 15-second clip, it was revealed that this title will arrive on consoles until January 27, 2023a year that begins to look more and more promising.

Motive Studios confirmed this information in a broadcast that focused on technical aspects and showing various pieces of concept art for this long-awaited project.

The development team mentioned that are working following three fundamental pillars which look quite attractive for this new approach to the 2008 title.

First we will have a narrative focused on horrorso the section sci fi it will pass into the background without being completely displaced.

The second pillar is immersion, so they want the player to feel terrified at all times feeling inside the character and discovering that something is stalking him.

You will feel very scared. Image: Motive Studios.

By last, They look for each included object to play a role within the route and that they are not mere inert decorations.

Dead Space Remake already has a date and new clips of what it will look like

The official YouTube account of this title added several clips taken from the broadcast, where we can see a bit of the progress made by the studio.

These videos focus on how the lights work, the creation of the character models, the visual effects, and even the what does the current progress look like.

With so many months to go before we see the official premiere, we will surely have some trailers in the future that allow us to contemplate the changes in this remake.

Do you think it will surpass the original? Tell us in the comments