The exit of the expected Dead Space Remake is now upon us. This Friday, January 27, the horror game will officially become available. The official Twitter account of the title is now ready for the imminent release and wants to prepare players by providing interesting ed unexpected news.

The moment when the will be available has been made public via a Tweet pre-download of this majestic adventure: on Xbox series X/S we talk about the 20 th Januaryfor PC and PS5 players it will be necessary to wait for the 25.

It has also recently been revealed the trophy list obtainable during the adventure and, among these, an interesting novelty seems to be hidden.

One of the trophies would, in fact, report the presence of an unpublished work alternate ending which could suggest the existence of an alternative sequel.

According to that list it also appears that it will be necessary to play twice the campaign to get the platinum: this would be due to the fact that the game, once the first campaign is over, will make a “master quests”that is, a campaign with a different degree of difficulty.

We remind you that the release of this terrifying little gem is almost upon us (January 27th), and makes the competition tremble (see what The Callisto protocol did with its latest update).

And are you ready for this new, old, beloved adventure?