In July, IT’S AT announced that the beloved survival horror series Dead Space would be back with a remake of the original game developed by EA Motive. In all communications from people who have worked on the game since, it has been made clear that the remake is still in the early stages of development. Now, however, we may have a clearer idea of ​​how long it has been in the works.

According to research, the LinkedIn pages of various members of the development team of the Dead Space remake at EA Motive suggest that the game has been in the works since mid-2020, starting in July. The technical manager of the game Pierre-Vincent Bélisle has been working on the game since October 2020, the senior artist for the environment Xavier Perreault from September 2020, the senior producer Philippe Ducharme from August 2020 and the senior artist VFX Maximilien Faubert from July 2020.

Of course, even though the game has been in the works since mid-2020, given how long the production runs for AAA releases tend to be now, that would still mean it would take some time to see it. For what it’s worth, several reports have suggested that the game is currently targeting a fall 2022 launch.

Once available, Dead Space Remake will arrive on both PC and next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: PSU