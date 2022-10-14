As promised this afternoon EA Motive showed much more regard Dead Space Remake. The survival horror game, Dead Space, is back rebuilt from the ground up using the Frostbite Engine for hardware and next-gen PCs.

Staying true to the original thrilling game, the remake delivers improved and clear audio, new textures that have been carefully reimagined for a new level of immersion and quality, not to mention the lack of loading, which makes the game smooth and enjoyable without interruption. . Players in Dead Space Remake will find that there is still a lot to learn aboard the USG Ishimura, as the story will have additional elements.

Like the original title, you will take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer on a routine mission to repair a giant starship. But aboard this ship, a living nightmare awaits you: the ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend Nicole has disappeared. Alone and trapped with only his suit and engineering skills, Isaac will face a battle for survival not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but against his own sanity. For the occasion, the team showed a new gameplay video that you can view below.

The feature the team is very proud of is the Dismemberment System: each Necromorph has been developed around the Peeling System which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in new and shocking ways. While strategy is key, players will also have more opportunities for creativity in using the variety of unique weapons and abilities to battle these hideous enemies.

Dead Space Remake will be available on PC and consoles from January 27, 2023.