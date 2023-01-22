A few days after its debut in stores, a gameplay videos Of Dead Space Remake showing about the first two and a half hours of the game. Find the video in the player below until it is removed from YouTube.

The video is the recording of a livestream of THEJSR67 and, unfortunately, is entirely in French, which makes it difficult to follow the dialogues and texts on the screen unless you chew the French language.

In any case, the video allows us to have a more than substantial taste of the remake and of the graphic sector rebuilt from scratch by the guys from Motive, although unfortunately the video is limited to 720p resolution. In any case, to see the game to its full potential we won’t have to wait long: Dead Space Remake will be available from January 27, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition to this gameplay video, the list of Trophies has been leaked in the last few days from which we learn that it will be impossible to get Platinum in Dead Space Remake in a single game and that there will be an alternative ending.