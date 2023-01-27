dead space is available on Steam only for a handful of minutes, but he has already totaled over 25,000 players concomitants: a great start for the remake of the classic survival horror from Visceral Games, there’s no denying it.

Immediately first on Steam, capable of even surpassing the free-to-play and Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space has asphalted without problems the numbers recorded by the episodes of the original trilogy, although at the time things were very different from today for the platform Valve.

It should also be noted that the Steam version is not exclusive, as Dead Space is also available for purchase on PC through EA Play and the Epic Games Store, as well as obviously on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In short, there is a concrete possibility that the former sales data of the remake are really positive, which so many years after the controversial closure of Visceral Games and the single player vs. multiplayer controversy could be seen as a sort of revenge.

While awaiting the public’s response, the guys at EA Motive can look with satisfaction at the excellent ratings of Dead Space from the international press.