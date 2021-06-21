New rumors join those claiming that EA Motive is working on a revival of Dead Space. After the much talked about (and chatty) Jeff Grubb and colleagues at VGC, it is now also the English division of Eurogamer which adds to the realities that have felt “something”. In an update of the news of the return of Dead Space by EA Motivein fact, the British colleagues claim that these rumors coincide with those they have heard.

It is true that these are rumors that support rumors and that recently all this chatter has led to very little concrete (we are mainly talking about Nintendo Switch Pro and Abandoned), but this time the sources seem to be quite in agreement. To the next EA Play, to be held in late July, EA Motive will present the revival of an EA time series and this time series should be Dead Space.

“That’s when they say GamesBeat’s talkative Jef Grubb reporting VGC, and that matches the information we’ve heard,” readsEurogamer.net article. At this point all that remains is to wait for further confirmations, or one denial, by EA.