dead space it still updates with the new one patch 1.005published in the past few hours and directed to all platforms with variations in particular on the PC version, for which different are applied improvements including some Steam Deck-specific tweaks, HDR fixes, and various other items.

This is a smaller update but one that still goes a long way correct many aspects of Dead Space Remake. Among these, therefore, we find “improvements for Steam Deck” not better identified, as well as other corrections related to gameplay.

The game now recognizes if the player has collected all crew area key cards before reaching Chapter 10, so that the linked achievement can be unlocked, which previously could be locked. This should be retroactive, in case it doesn’t unlock, the developers recommend moving away from the area and then returning.

Other than that, these are similar bug fixes, such as fixes to doors not unlocking in some cases, or logic inconsistencies like being able to launch the asteroid without first destroying the gravity devices, as well as eliminating the possibility that Dr. Kyne is not present in the office where he is supposed to meet during the game.

These are very specific fixes that should solve several problems that have arisen for some users, find a more complete list at this address with official notes from EA Motive. In the meantime, we refer you to the review of Dead Space on PC.