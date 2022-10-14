A remake of the first installment of the saga will be released next year dead space. This will be in charge of Motive Studios, who have just made a special presentation. In it they talked about the elements that led them to create a new version.

Roman Campos-Oriola, creative director of the remake of Dead Space, was the host of the presentation. There were three pillars that seemed to them the most important and the bases to create this new vision: immersion, the setting and its combat with strategic overtones.

In the immersion section, he presented us with very few cutscenes. Items like bullets and character health were part of the character and not an on-screen graphic. In addition, an attempt was made at that time to make a continuous experience, although it was not possible due to technology. That will change with the remake, which will let us play everything in a row.

The scene of dead space It’s the USG Ishimura mining ship. The original game took inspiration from films like Alien, Event Horizon and The Thing to create it. Which gave us a sci-fi setting that became iconic. After all, space hadn’t been touched on that much in survival horror until then.

We recommend you: John Carpenter wants to make a Dead Space movie

The third and final pillar was combat. Since here the enemies did not die simply by shooting them until you ran out of bullets. There was a strategic element in having to sever their limbs. For Motive Studios, all these elements are unique and deserve to be experienced once again. Of course they did their part to expand them.

What changes did you make for the Dead Space remake?

Starting from these pillars Motive Studio made different decisions about the design. The first thing is that they would remain very faithful to the original Dead Space. So they expanded with concepts that couldn’t be implemented in the first one. In addition, the small changes that they made in the scenarios were made taking into account that they felt organic.

Thanks to new technologies, they will be able to deliver a more tense and immersive experience. In addition, thanks to a new system, players will know how Isaac Clarke is. Since we can feel his breathing and his heartbeat, depending on how stressed he is by the situation. Which will help us feel more like part of the game.

Source: Motive Studios

They will also have an ‘intensity director’ which will change the elements found in some scenes. If we are very calm, this tool may decide to increase the particles or release a necromorph. Not to mention that it could change the way these enemies of dead space they attack. This system will be more active when we explore on our own.

Perhaps the most radical change is the fact that the USG Ishimura can now be walked from end to end. In the original we had to take a train to take us to the next chapter of the story. Now the chapters will be joined as we follow objectives, without any kind of interruption.

All these changes sound like dead space as one of the best remakes ever made. We’ll see on January 27, 2023 if Motive Studios manages to keep its promises and do justice to the original. Remember that it will only be available for Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC. Are you waiting for it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.