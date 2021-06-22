Electronic Arts will announce a “revival” of Dead Space during its EA Play Live digital event on July 22, according to VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in the latest podcast GamesBeat Decides reported by VGC.

The reboot was reportedly developed by the studio Motive by Electronic Arts, which also developed Star Wars: Squadrons, released in October 2020.

Eurogamer.net confirmed the news saying “that what emerged corresponds to the information that [Eurogamer ha] heard“.

Gematsu also learned that a Dead Space reboot would be in the works at Motive. The “new” Dead Space would be a retelling rather than a sequel to the existing trilogy.

The Dead Space series was launched in October 2008 and has not seen a new chapter since the February 2013 release of Dead Space 3. All three titles in the main trilogy are available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

Source: Gematsu.