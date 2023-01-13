John Carpentermaster of horror cinema and currently avid gamer, may have revealed the working of a movie of the series dead spacein which he would not be involved anyway.

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has talked about Dead Space. Some time ago he had indeed declared that he would have seen the series well in cinematic form and that he would have liked to make a film of it. At the time, however, he hadn’t hinted at a possible processing.

In a recent interview with Variety, however, Carpenter had to answer a question that arose from his wish, with the journalist who asked him to return to the subject. The movie director he said he was amazed at how much his statement was talked about, and then added that he was not involved in any such project and closed with “they have already called another director”. The sentence makes it clear how there could actually be something at stake, given the direct reference, even if for now there is nothing official and it is really too little to draw any sensible conclusion.

John Carpenter in photo

Be that as it may, if a Dead Space movie is in the works, Carpenter isn’t involved. Bad, but at the same time good because in this way he will be able to spend more time playing video games. After all, as a master of cinema, he no longer has to prove anything to anyone.

In the meantime, we await the remake of the first Dead Space, which will be released on January 27, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.