dead space is doing some excellent numbers on Steamcertainly superior to those of The Callisto Protocolthe natural yardstick with the remake of the sci-fi horror classic, available for a few hours.

The first datum to consider is that of peak of contemporary playerswhich two months ago reached 17,580 units for The Callisto Protocol, where Dead Space made 30,563 (and it doesn’t mean it doesn’t do better over the weekend).

Another interesting fact is that of public approval. Currently the title of Striking Distance Studios has a average of positive reviews by 61%, while that of Motive by 87%. Also note the differences in the criticisms. The negative reviews of Dead Space practically all arise from the shots caused, apparently, by Denuvo in some circumstances, while The Callisto Protocol has more substantial criticisms, which touch on the gameplay and other aspects of the realization.

Less interesting, however, to compare the data of the new Dead Space with those of the old chapters, which arrived well after the original publication on Steam.

