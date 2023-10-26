As previously announced, Dead Space And available from today on Xbox Game Passas part of the shipment of games scheduled for the second half of October 2023 in the catalog of Microsoft’s subscription service.

It goes without saying that, in addition to being one of the best titles of this October 2023 already with a very high profile for the Game Pass, it is also a game particularly suitable for the period, given that it is a survival horror that adapts perfectly to the Halloween atmosphere .

The version in question is the remake released this year by Motive, a truly commendable job by the team who managed to keep the original spirit intact but impressively improve the aesthetics thanks to a notable evolution of the technical framework.