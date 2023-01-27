dead space debuted in first position in the global ranking of Steamafter two weeks in the top 10 anyway. Strengthened by the approaching launch and the excellent reception from critics (it is currently triple A with the highest average grade of 2023, even if it must be said that the year has just started), Motive’s game outsold everyone, including free-to-play, placing itself right above Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in revenue and above Hogwarts Legacy in premium title.

It must be said that the latter has not yet been published and, in any case, even being only in reservation it has been in the top positions for eight weeks. Nonetheless, Dead Space seems to be able to do better than another triple A launched these days, Forspoken, which even dropped out of the top 50 (it is currently in 55th position). Considering that we are talking about a remake, it is already an excellent result in itself, which bodes well for the complete rebirth of the franchise.

Dead Space immediately first on Steam

We read the official description by Dead Space:

Classic sci-fi survival horror Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up, to deliver a deeper and more immersive experience. This remake features jaw-dropping visual realism, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and gameplay improvements while staying true to the thrilling vision of the original game.

Isaac Clarke is an ordinary engineer sent on a mission to repair the USG Ishimura, a massive mining spacecraft, who eventually discovers that something has gone terribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and his beloved partner, Nicole, has disappeared somewhere on board.

Now alone and armed solely with his technical tools and skills, Isaac rushes in search of Nicole, as the nightmarish mystery of what transpired aboard the Ishimura is unraveled. Trapped with hostile creatures called necromorphs, Isaac faces a struggle for survival against not only the growing horrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity as well.