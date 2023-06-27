The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 and Xbox Series X copy of Dead Space remake. The reported discount is €30.01 compared to the recommended price for the Xbox version, or 38%. The PlayStation version costs a little more. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 79.99€. Right now both versions are now at their all time low price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

dead space is a remake of the original survival horror game released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. In addition to revised graphics, this game adds voice acting to the protagonist (mute in the original version, then voiced starting from the second chapter) and also some refinements to various sections of the game, based on ideas introduced in the sequels and made possible by the best technology at the basis of video games.