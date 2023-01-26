The remake Of dead space has received votes excellent by the international press, which convincedly rewarded this remake of the work of Visceral Games, which at the time represented a jolt for the survival horror genre thanks to its many brilliant intuitions.

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5

Noisy Pixels – 10

Reverse – 10

Player 2 – 9.1

Shacknews – 9

NPR-9

GameSpot – 9

IGN-9

PCGamesN – 9

COGconnected – 8.7

MGG – 8.5

GamesHub – 8

We Got This Covered – 8

PCMag – 8

Defined by the developers so scary that it cannot be played in the dark with headphones, Dead Space tells the story of Isaac Clarke, who is sent to the USG Ishimura to answer a call for help.

Once on the ship, however, the man finds himself faced with a chilling sight: the passengers have disappeared, there are piles of corpses and what is worse is that a mysterious alien virus has transformed the dead into creepy and dangerous creatures, the Necromorphs. .

For the making of the remake, the guys from EA Motive have tried to be as respectful as possible of the original work, while introducing some innovations regarding the characterization of certain characters and the gameplay, inevitably refined to match today’s standards.

More details in the Dead Space review.