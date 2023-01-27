According to some reports, it appears that the day one patches Of dead space can try gods graphics problems on PS5with bugs appearing as low-resolution on-screen elements quite noticeable, reportedly.

A Reddit user posted one screenshot of the game with the effect in question, increasing the brightness to make it more noticeable. He claims that the issue of severe resolution sag on scenery elements occurred after patch 1.000.002 was applied.

Other users have echoed the report, reporting that they have encountered similar problems. According to some, it could be a bug related to the use of VSR, the Virtual Super Resolution, or the AMD technique used by Dead Space to perform a supersampling from the native resolution.

We are awaiting any developments and investigations on the matter, also because the problem, for the moment, does not seem to be very widespread, even looking at the online testimonies. Meanwhile, the game’s launch looks just like a success, with over 25,000 players on Steam and excellent ratings for Visceral Games’ survival horror remake.