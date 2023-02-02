Currently many had doubts regarding the launch of the remake of dead spacegame developed by EA Motive which in the end fulfilled for being something decent in the current generation. And now the director of Striking Distance Studios, Glen Schofield, He talks about what he thought of the video game recreated from the work he created many years ago.

The comment of schofield It is something that many players wanted to know, since a month ago it went on sale The Callisto Protocol, game that we wanted or not was the direct competition of the remake. And now, in a response from LinkedIn He commented that he appreciates what they did with the project, being a faithful adaptation that adapts very striking new things.

This is his comment:

To everyone who worked on the original, thank you for your contributions to an amazing game. It has stood the test of time. And to Motive, thank you for your attention in faithfully redoing the game. Congratulations.

This guideline could suggest that the path to follow for EA Motive It would be to complete the trilogy of the saga, and thus continue with own creations that are no longer based on any existing project. However, sales of the title have been somewhat weak, something that cannot be understood, but could be due to price issues and that it is also a niche series.

Remember that you can get your copy of dead space to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is positive that the original creator takes into account that every detail of what made 2008 special was respected. Hopefully sales improve, otherwise EA will want to bury the franchise again.