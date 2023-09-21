The video game development studio Striking Distance Studios, a subsidiary of the Korean publisher Krafton Inc., is appointing a new management team several months after the commercial failure of its first game. Executive Director Glen Schofield is leaving his position, a Krafton representative confirmed Wednesday, saying he has “decided to pursue new opportunities.” Striking Distance’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer are also leaving the company. Krafton claimed all three departures were voluntary.

Chief Development Officer Steve Papoutsis will assume the role of CEO. It’s a statement, Schofield He said his departure is “bittersweet, but I know the studio is in excellent hands.” Schofield founded the studio in 2019 to create a spiritual successor to Dead Spacethe sci-fi horror series he co-created while working on Electronic Arts Inc. In December 2022, the company launched The Callisto Protocol with mediocre reviews. In January, analysts said the horror game was on track to sell 2 million copies, missing Krafton’s goal of 5 million. In recent months, Striking Distance laid off more than 30 employees. The company’s website now shows around 90 employees.

The restructuring at the San Ramon, California-based video game developer reflects the turbulent nature of the video game industry. Big-budget games take years to develop and can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, meaning a single failure can severely damage a game company’s prospects.

New franchises are rare in the industry, where most big-budget games rely on established intellectual properties to mitigate risk. The Callisto Protocol was plagued by crashes and performance issues, which hurt its chances of success in a competitive market. One month after its launch, Electronic Arts threw a remake of Dead Space which was critically acclaimed.

Krafton’s representative said that “the studio’s plans are not affected.”

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: The case is very mysterious, don’t you think? My bet is that “they were” because they surely had too many expectations from having his experience, perhaps he also thought that things were going to be very different in this study.