dead space turns better on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S? The comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits sheds light on the quality and performance of the excellent remake signed EA Motive, available in stores starting today.

Received by the international press with excellent marks, Dead Space apparently is a really heavy and demanding title, as evidenced by the pixel count relating to the various console versions, which they don’t reach true 4K even at 30 fps.

By activating the quality mode, the game runs at 1440p and 30 frames both on PS5 and on Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S the only graphics mode available is a dynamic 1440p (which often drops to 1188p) at 30 fps.

To reach the 60 frames per second the performance mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stops at 2048 x 1080 dynamic pixels, which often become 1044p: relatively new values ​​for the current generation of consoles.

Of course, it must be admitted that this is an effective compromise on the performance front, given that both platforms remain glued to the fps target, while on PC everything obviously depends on the configuration.

One last note on the loading timesan aspect on which PS5 seems to struggle more than usual: in the tests the Sony machine scores almost 19 seconds against the 13.9 of the Xbox Series S, the 11.5 of the Xbox Series X and the 9 of the PC.