By now we can say it without fear of contradiction: the remake of dead space is considered better than The Callisto Protocol by critics and the public. The comparison is not far-fetched, given that the two games have a similar general setting and essentially come from the same author, Glen Schofield. Plus they came out within a few weeks of each other, so the comparison comes naturally and frankly makes sense.

Honestly, beyond personal preferences, we cannot tell you if the supremacy of Dead Space is one good news or less. That is, it certainly is if we take it as a project in itself, given that it was the result of a revision work comparable in quality to that of the Resident Evil 2 remake (which was not for nothing the driving force that convinced EA to finance the project, as it demonstrated the existence of a large market for similar operations). On the other hand, seeing a new intellectual property outclassed by an old one, moreover born from the same vision, is not really something to enjoy, because it shows how often new titles are not very focused, in their want to overdo it.

We reiterate: we are not recriminating, because the two titles are what they are, but it is clear that the industry has some problems in managing the new biggest intellectual properties, those which theoretically should show their most creative side and look to the future. In short, The Callisto Protocol should have been an evolution of Dead Space, that is a game capable of reworking and overcoming that experience, where Dead Space remake should have been a simple technological update. Instead, the first turned out to be constipated and not very courageous, fearful of the confrontation with the game that he would have had to overcome in some way, where the second has become one of the pinnacles of the genre, simply by improving its fourteen-year-old formula.