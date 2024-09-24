Although there are still a couple of days left until October begins, PlayStation has revealed part of the list of games that will be part of PS Plus for next month. To start, Users of all subscriptions will be able to download WWE 2K24the remake of Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club+.

PS+ October games. DINO CRISIS MENTIONED pic.twitter.com/K7cilK0ItG — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 24, 2024

Along with this, it has been confirmed that PS Plus Extra and Deluxe users will be able to The Last of Us Part Ithe PS5 remake. Finally, Those with Deluxe can download Dino Crisis, the PS1 original. This list is expected to grow as we approach mid-October.

Via: State of Play.