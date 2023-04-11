If you liked the remake of dead spacesurely you will also be intrigued by the demake free for PS1made as a form of tribute by indie developer Fraser Brumley .

Currently the game is more of a demos, so don’t expect to be able to play the entire adventure. What matters, however, is the graphic style used, which refers to the first PlayStation, both in the 3D models and in the details of the game world.

Dead Space demake itch.io page. If you’re interested, there’s also a movie to watch, so you can taste the horror that awaits you (in a good way):

Many of the mechanics from the original game are present in the demake, such as Isaac’s health reflected in the lights on his space suit or the ability to dismember alien creatures.

Who knows that everything can not evolve into something bigger. Maybe in an original title that uses similar mechanics. While we think about it, it is fair to remember that Dead Space, the remake, is available for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. If you are interested in learning more, read our review of Dead Space.