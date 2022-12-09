IGN posted an interesting video diary in which the developers of the remake of dead space they explain how they have redesigned the iconic Plasma cutter which Isaac Clarke uses to fight the Necromorphs, cutting off their limbs.

Destined, according to some rumors, to be the protagonist of a collaboration with Fortnite in January 2023, a few days before its launch, Dead Space will tell the same story as in 2008 but in a different way, and the protagonist’s equipment will also be modified.

The Plasma Cutter will be no exception: the authors have thought about how to make this tool more realistic and coherent, while adding a series of upgrades that we can unlock during the campaign to make it even more effective.

Naturally, the discussion extends to all the weapons in the game, which depending on the upgrade made, may include elemental effects, such as fire, and inflict extra damage on the Necromorphs during combat sequences.

Dead Space will be available starting January 27 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.