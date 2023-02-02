In an interview published by GQ Magazine, those responsible for dead space Remake have unveiled, among other things, that there are currently ideas for a sequel or a new remake on the series, because EA Motive intends to continue to explore the world.

The question is obviously treated in a very vague way, but it is clear how senior producer Phil Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola have every intention of moving forward in the recovery of the sci-fi horror series.

“For sure, it is a hope that we have,” they said in the interview, “There is all the interest from me and I believe also from Roman in the further exploration of Dead Space. There are some ideasthat’s for sure”.

“We are finishing everything this week, we will make sure that the launch goes well and that there are as few technical problems as possible [spoiler: ci sono stati, a causa del VRS su PS5 e PC, ma sono stati anche corretti molto velocemente con il recente update – ndR]then we’ll go on a bit of a vacation and then we’ll come back to talk about it, we’ll sit down and have discussions within EA where we’ll ask ourselves: well, what do we do next?”

It remains to be understood whether these “ideas” concern a new remake that continues the classic line, or a Dead Space 2 Remake, or a real sequel that goes beyond the original trilogy, and therefore a Dead Space 4, but it will still take quite a bit to know.