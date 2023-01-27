IGN showed dead space in action on pc with a gameplay videos from twenty one minutes to 4K and 60fpswith all graphics settings at maximum: a show made possible by the powerful NVIDIA RTX 4090, combined with an Intel Core i9 12900K processor and 64 GB of RAM.

As we could see in the Dead Space comparison video, the remake is quite demanding to manage on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so much so that neither console can get it to run at true 4Knot even in the quality mode locked at 30 fps.

It goes without saying that the visually best version ever is the one for PC, provided obviously that you have hardware up to the ambitions of this title, which uses particularly sophisticated effects in order to build its traditional atmosphere and keep the voltage.

The efforts of the EA Motive guys in redesigning Visceral Games’ survival horror masterpiece, however, seem to have paid off, at least from the point of view of critics since Dead Space has received excellent marks from the international press.