For some time now, there has been talk of a new chapter of Dead Space in development. The latest rumors date back to before the start of E3 this year: a few weeks ago Jeff Grubb released a statement that had intrigued fans of the series, namely that Electronic Arts was developing and would soon announce a title of “a Consolidated IP, “continuing” we’ll see … if we’re not dead first.

Many had thought of Dead Space, which could have meant the arrival of a remaster edition or possibly the fourth chapter of the IP, eight years after the publication of the last episode.

Further confirmation of the existence of the new Dead Space series project came just today from Tom Philips of Eurogamer.net, who tweeted:

For those who don’t click through, I will just reiterate what I say which is I’m aware of the project. Timing of any announcement and expectations thereof are another matter! – Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) June 21, 2021

“I am aware of the project. The timing of a possible announcement and the relative forecasts are another thing!”, Also referring to the speculations that would like the announcement of the new game at EA Play to be held on 22 July next.