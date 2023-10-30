Dead Space 3 it is not the most loved chapter of the saga, as according to many it focuses too much on action and cooperativeness, in contrast to the previous chapters which focused on a solitary journey in the survival horror genre. Many would have liked a different game and now Lo is included among them screenwriter and co-producer Chuck Beaverwho would like to “redo Dead Space 3 almost completely” if he had the chance.

Beaver participated in the CaptainBribo podcast and explained that, although in general he likes the setting and some of the narrative premises, he would like rewrite the entire story to focus on a “broken Isaac.” The cooperative would remain, but the action would be kept to a minimum and each player would have their own version of the game’s horror elements.

“Now, since we’re talking about remakes [di Dead Space], I would remake Dead Space 3 almost completelybut I’d keep the lore it’s based on, I’d keep the lore that players can discover by playing, and I’d have Ellie there but in a different relationship [con Isaac] and I would redo the whole main story.”

Beaver describes how Dead Space 3 ultimately went wrong: “The plan [con Dead Space 3] was to expand into other game genres. All those pieces together not only didn’t generate a new audience, they lost the old audience. We weren’t allowed to make a horror game from the beginning.”