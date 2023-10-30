













The reason behind this is that Beaver is the writer and co-producer of this game, which was highly criticized at the time. This creative hopes that with a new version all the things that went wrong can be corrected.

This was revealed in an interview that they did to him on the CaptainBribo podcast. This designer noted that he would like ‘redo Dead Space 3 almost completely’.

Other things that stood out was that he would love ‘maintain the pace of the story on which it is based’ and by the way ‘maintain the legacy you discover’ the player.

Likewise, Chuck Beaver added that he ‘I would have Ellie there but in a different relationship [con Isaac] and I would remake the entire main story’.

Beaver still said he would rewrite the plot of Dead Space 3 to ensure that the story was much more focused on Isaac Clarke but retaining the cooperative mechanics.

The idea is to show how the two main characters see the same things but in a different way.

He also shared that the team was not ‘allowed to make a horror game from the beginning’. This sounds very disconcerting for players.

According to Chuck Beaver ‘the plan [con Dead Space 3] was to expand to other game genres’. However, ‘all those fragments together not only did they not generate a new audience, but they lost the original one’.

Many accused the third game in the series of feeling almost like a ‘soap opera’ and left aside aspects that stood out in the past installments. We don’t know if the team in charge of the series will pay attention to what Beaver said.

