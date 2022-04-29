As it happens from time to time, Amazon Prime Gaming published the news that next month will bring, and this time it’s up to May, which will have more free games such as Dead Space 2 Y The Curse of Monkey Island.

Likewise, there will be free content from various titles, among which are Lost Ark, Lords Mobile, Brawlhalla, Destiny 2, FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto Online And several more. It is time to take advantage of the membership of this service.

As for the free video games in May, there are six in total. As we mentioned at the beginning, the addition of Dead Space 2 a Prime Gaming.

The protagonist of the previous adventure, isaac clarkeyou must explore The Sprawl and learn more about the threat of Necromorphs.

The Curse of Monkey Islandmeanwhile, marks the return of Guybrush Threepwood to face the pirate-demon LeChuck. What about the other titles?

out of line is a hand-drawn, puzzle-filled 2D adventure, while in Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries it is necessary to make new friends, get collectibles, solve puzzle and much more.

In the case of cat questis an Action RPG where it is necessary to get as much loot as possible with magic or the sword. Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King is an open world action adventure game with hack and slash.

What’s beyond Dead Space 2 and other free games at Prime Gaming?

All free titles, such as Dead Space 2they will arrive at Prime Gaming on May 1st. But as we mentioned at the beginning there is extra content for other video games.

Currently, it is available Fangwild Bundle for brawlhallathe Tip of the Spear Exotic Bundle Drop from destiny 2 and the Prime Gaming Pack from FIFA 22. May 2 arrives Warlord Pack from Lord’s Mobile and the next day the Relic Rapport Pack from Lost Ark. But there is much more!

Especially as regards Grand Theft Auto Online. GTA$100K can be earned on May 3rd, which will go up to GTA$200K on the 5th, 12th and 19th of the same month; who are subscribers GTA+ will receive an extra GTA$100K on each date.

It is best to visit gaming.amazon.com to discover more content, which is currently available and which will be released in May. April free games can be claimed until the 2nd of the next month.

If you want to know more about Prime Gaming consult landgamer; we also have information about the new version of dead space.