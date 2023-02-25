Apparently IT’S AT it is testing the waters in anticipation of the possible remakes of Dead Space 2 and 3. In fact, the company sent a survey to some users, asking them, among other things, if they would be interested in playing other remakes of the sci-fi survival horror series.

As we can see in the tweet below, in the questionnaire sent by EA there are two very specific questions that ask players how interested they would be in playing a remake of Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 respectively.

Clearly this survey confirms absolutely nothing, but at least it shows some interest from EA. In reality, it had already emerged at the beginning of the month that the developers of EA Motive were evaluating ideas for a sequel or a new remake of Dead Space.

Added to this is an easter egg within the remake of the first chapter and the secret ending that is unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions, which would seem to connect perfectly to the second chapter and offer a better context to the events that precede it.

What do you think, would you like to play or re-play even some remakes of Dead Space 2 and 3? Let us know in the comments below.