Press won three Olympic golds in his career.

Soviet bullet thrower and discus thrower Tamara Press is dead, according to several media sources on their websites. Press, who died on April 26, was 83 years old.

Press won the women’s Olympic gold medal in both 1960 and Tokyo in 1964. In puck throwing, she won Olympic gold in Tokyo and silver in Rome. Also the sister of Tamara Press Irina Press was a successful Olympic athlete. They were the first sisters to win Olympic gold in the same Games. Irina Press’s gold medals came from the quick fencing in Tokyo and the athletics pentathlon in Rome.

The siblings became suspicious of their gender in their sports careers. They were suspected to be male or intersex. According to a New York Times memoir The press denied the allegations in an interview after the Tokyo Games.