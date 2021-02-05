Dead Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91

Plummer died at his home in the northeastern United States in the state of Connecticut at the age of 91.

For decades an actor who has had a long career Christopher Plummer is dead.

Movie magazine Variety reports that Plummer died at his home in the northeastern United States in the state of Connecticut at the age of 91.

The Canadian-born Plummer is remembered as a classic musical Sound of Musicin male lead. In 2012, he became the oldest Oscar-winning actor of all time when he received the Best Male Award for film Beginners. Plummer was 82 at the time.